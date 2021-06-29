VW driver's bluff called by Laois gardaí

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Giving false details to the guards isn't ever a good idea but a motorist who decided to take the chance ended up in the back of a Laois garda squad car and is facing a day out in court.

Laois Offaly Gardaí issued a statement after the driver of a black Volkswagen was stoped in a Laois village near the Tipperary border on Monday, June 29.

"Laois Roads Policing Unit on a checkpoint today (Monday) in Borris-in-Ossory stopped this vehicle where the driver gave false details to Gardaí. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

"Their bluff was unsuccessful and the driver was discovered to be disqualified from driving," said the statement.

The driver arrested and charged to appear before Portlaoise District Court and the vehicle seized.

