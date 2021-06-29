Laois man on theft and handling stolen property charges

A Probation Report was ordered for a Portlaoise man who appeared at Portlaoise District Court on Thursday last.

Stephen Doheny, 32, of 24 Maryborough Crescent, Portlaoise was charged with handling stolen property at the grounds of St. Fintan’s, Dublin Road, Portlaoise on January 2, 2020.

He was also charged with theft at a property at Rathgailine, Dublin Road, Portlaoise on March 23, 2021.

He was further charged with concealing a suspected drug by swallowing it at Hillview Drive, Portlaoise on April 14, 2021.

Mr Doheny pleaded guilty to handling stolen property

Sgt JJ Kirby outlined to the court that on January 2, 2020 Detective Garda Kelly observed Mr Doheny on a bike at St. Fintan’s on the Dublin Road, Portlaoise. He stopped him.

It transpired that the bike had been a Christmas present for a child and it had been taken from outside a house.

Mr Doheny held his hands up. The bike had been returned to the owner.

On March 21, 2021 a theft of €40 was reported from a car at a property at Rathgailine, Dublin Road, Portlaoise. It happened overnight. The owner of the car had dash cam footage of the incident and Mr Doheny had been identified from that footage. He made full admissions to the Gardai and was very co-operative.

On April 14, 2021 at Hillview Drive, Portlaoise Gardaí stopped a taxi. There were two passengers inside. One was Stephen Doheny. Mr Doheny was asked to get out. He was seen putting white tablets into his mouth. He said they were two Xanax tablets.

Defence Counsel, Suzanne Dooner said that he had €40 to hand into court.

He was a 31-year old man who had a son and was in a stable relationship.

He had spent eight weeks in Cuan Mhuire. Unfortunately, he had relapsed and fell into old ways. He was hoping to do an online counselling course and his focus now was not to relapse and to stay on the right path.

He did co-operate with the Gardaí.

Judge Bernadette Owens noted that he made full admissions to the Gardai on the property offences.

She noted that his previous convictions for theft dated back some time.

She said he was at a fairly critical stage in his life. She ordered a Probation Report for October 21 which, she said, would allow him the structure to continue on his present path.