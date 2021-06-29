Man slept in cars in Laois town

A man was sleeping in cars, a recent sitting of Portlaoise District Court was told recently.

Thomas Hickey, 40, of 22 Toomey Park, Mountmellick was charged with attempting to get into a vehicle at a property at Ashgrove, Mountmellick on March 17, 2021. He was also charged with trespass at a property at Silverwood, Mountmellick on March 11, 2021 and also on the same date getting into a vehicle. On the same date he was charged with trespass at another property at Silverwood, Mountmellick and getting into a vehicle.

He pleaded guilty to all charges.

Sgt JJ Kirby said that on March 11, 2021 Garda Coughlan at Silverwood, Mountmellick received a report from the injured party at Silverwood, Mountmellick that someone had been in his car - a VW Passat. He found a phone in the passenger seat that morning.

Nothing had been stolen from the car.

Mr Hickey went to a neighbouring property. A camera on a door, triggered by a motion sensor, saw someone getting into a vehicle. It was unlocked. Nothing was stolen from the car.

Gardaí stopped Mr Hickey later that night acting suspiciously. He made admissions.

On St. Patrick’s day this year at 2.55am the injured party saw a male interfering with the door handle of his vehicle. No damage was done. Thomas Hickey made admissions on the matter.

Defence counsel, Suzanne Dooner said he was a 40-year old man who had issues with mental health and alcohol. He was on strong medication at the time and was warned not to drink. Unfortunately, he had, and this cocktail of drink and drugs led to this. He was sleeping in the cars.

His father recently had a stroke. He was trying to put his best foot forward and support his parents. He had attended Merchant’s Quay Ireland and was taking matters very seriously.

Judge Bernadette Owens noted his early plea and said he was entitled to credit for that. She took into account there was no damage to the property.

She noted that he was at a vulnerable point in his life. She remanded him on continuing bail to October 21 and sought a Probation Report for that date.