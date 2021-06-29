Man sent forward for trial to Portlaoise Circuit Court

Man sent forward for trial to Portlaoise Circuit Court

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A man has been sent forward for trial to Portlaoise Circuit Court on two alleged charges under the Money Laundering Act.

Tony Obisesan, 41, of 57 Riverside, Portarlington is facing charges relating to alleged offences at Portarlington Credit Union on February 25, 2020 and April 16, 2020.

He was sent forward to Portlaoise Circuit Court, sitting in Tullamore on Friday, June 25.

One senior and one junior counsel were assigned.

