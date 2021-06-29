Man sent forward for trial to Portlaoise Circuit Court

A man has been sent forward for trial to Portlaoise Circuit Court on two alleged charges under the Money Laundering Act.
Tony Obisesan, 41, of 57 Riverside, Portarlington is facing charges relating to alleged offences at Portarlington Credit Union on February 25, 2020 and April 16, 2020.
He was sent forward to Portlaoise Circuit Court, sitting in Tullamore on Friday, June 25.
One senior and one junior counsel were assigned.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.