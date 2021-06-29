Driver did not realise it was the Gardaí chasing him in Laois town

A driver did not realise it was the gardaí who were chasing him, Portlaoise district court heard on Thursday.

Patrick Cawley, 36, of Dysartbeg, Mountrath was charged with dangerous driving at The Square, Mountrath on January 29, 2020.

The court was told that at 10.40pm on that date a car failed to stop at a checkpoint in the square, Mountrath.

The car was doing 100kph in a 50kph zone and was later seen veering to the wrong side of the road.

Defence counsel Suzanne Dooner said Mr Cawley was a 36-year old man. He thought he was being chased by someone else and felt under threat. He did not realise it was the gardaí.

He pleaded guilty to the matter.

Judge Ownes noted his guilty plea. She fined him €200 and disqualified him for two years. A recognisance was fixed in the event of an appeal.