Told Garda to 'go f**k yourself' after novelty of night in hotel bar

The novelty of a night in a hotel bar ended up in court for one man, Portlaoise District Court heard last week.

Marcus McLaughlin, 24, of Kinnego, Buncrana, Donegal was charged with intoxication and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at the Portlaoise Plaza on April 21, 2021.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that on the date in question at 11.55pm a Garda mobile patrol found Mr McLaughlin asleep in the forecourt of the Portlaoise Plaza.

When they attempted to wake him and get him up he was very unsteady on his feet. He told the Gardai to “f*** off” and told one Garda to “go f*** yourself.”

Defence solicitor, Philip Meagher said the facts of the matter were accepted.

Mr McLaughlin was a qualified plasterer. At the time the company he was working for was engaged in doing special work in Portlaoise.

He had travelled from Cork for the job and was staying in a hotel with his colleagues.

On the night of the incident they went to the hotel bar and one drink led to another. It was a novelty and they over indulged.

Later in the evening the temptation of food saw Mr McLaughlin walk across the road to the Portlaoise Plaza. The fresh air hit him.

He acted in an appalling fashion with the gardaí and apologised unreservedly. He used appalling language. It was not his normal way of behaving.

He had €300 in court as a token.

Judge Ownes noted the scenario of the night in question. She said that McLaughlin and his pals had lost the run of themselves. There was a ring of truth about it.

She noted that he had come to court and apologised.

She applied Section 1(1) of the Probation Act for the use of threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and struck out the intoxication charge.