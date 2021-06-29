Man initially fled the scene after drugs search in Laois town

A man initially fled the scene after being searched and found with drugs at the Market Square in Portlaoise, the local court heard last week.

Eric Nicholson, 24, of 6 Oak Drive, Ballacollig, Mountmellick was charged with possession of cocaine and possession for sale or supply at Market Square, Portlaoise on April 12, 2019.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that on the date in question at 7pm at Market Square, Portlaoise Detective Garda Doolan was in plainclothes when he met Mr Nicholson. He carried out a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act and found cocaine, valued at €1,400, on Mr Nicholson.

Mr Nicholson fled the scene. He was later arrested and interviewed.

Defence solicitor, Philip Meagher said the facts were accepted. He was a 24-year old man in a long term relationship. His first child was on the way. He was doing an apprenticeship as a painter. He was earning €300 to €400 a week.

At the time he had significant difficulties with drugs. He had taken steps and had completed 12 weeks in Cuan Mhuire. He had not come to any adverse attention in the two years since.

In 2018 he had suffered a trauma which had triggered his drug taking. His best friend had been killed on a motorbike and he had witnessed this. He went off the rails.

The majority of the drugs were for his own use. He had purchased some loose bags of cocaine for people with him. It was not a commercial enterprise and his lifestyle did not indicate this.

Sgt JJ Kirby said there was a tick list and things on his mobile phone which indicated it was a bit more sophisticated than Mr Meagher suggested.

Judge Bernadette Owens noted the facts and that, in the initial stages, Mr Nicholson fled. He was subsequently apprehended and had cooperated with the Gardai.

He had preemptively addressed his issues, doing a 12-week course in Cuan Mhuire.

On the possession for sale or supply she said she was reluctantly applying Section 1(1) of the Probation Act.

“You will not get this opportunity again,” she told Mr Nicholson.

Other matters were taken into account.