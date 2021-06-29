Laois man had deal bags of cannabis in car

A Mountmellick man was found with cannabis after being stopped at a Garda checkpoint, Portlaoise court heard recently.

Jack Carroll, 21, of 22 Davin Park, Mountmellick was charged with possession of cannabis herb and possession for sale or supply on May 16, 2019.

He pleaded guilty to the charges.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that on the date in question a car was stopped at a checkpoint. There was a smell of cannabis from it. Mr Carroll put his hands down his trousers and took out five deal bags, valued at €300.

He was interviewed and was uncooperative. However, he was co-operative during the search.

Defence solicitor Philip Meagher said that there were different interpretations of cooperation.

Mr Meagher acknowledged that he could perhaps have been more fulsome.

He was a single man who lived with his parents.

He had worked in construction in the UK after doing his leaving cert. He had returned to Ireland where he had worked with Irish Rail and in a warehouse.

He was temporarily out of work. On the supply element he was giving some of his own stash to a number of acquaintances. It was not a particularly commercial enterprise, said Mr Meagher.

Judge Bernadette Owens said that she took into account the fact that he was in no way obstructive to the Gardai when the car was stopped.

She ordered a Restorative Justice report and said that if it was positive she would strike out the matter.