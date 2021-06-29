Judge 'putting down a marker' that barristers must back up their claims in court

Judge 'putting down a marker' that barristers must back up their claims in court

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A judge of the Court of Appeal has "put down a marker" that barristers must provide evidence of anything they want to rely on during sentence hearings.

Mr Justice John Edwards said the practice of barristers giving evidence on a hearsay basis without calling witnesses or providing medical or other evidence to back up what they say "has to stop". He said it is "happening all the time" that barristers at sentence hearings make pleas in mitigation that are not backed up by anything.

He added: "This court is putting down a maker, that has to stop. If people are relying on matters in mitigation there has to be evidence of it."

In recent cases Mr Justice Edwards has questioned why barristers were relying, without evidence, on claims that their clients were suffering from depression, had drug or alcohol problems, had attempted suicide, had tragic family backgrounds, had a sibling who suffered paralysis following an accident, were attending drug counselling or were drug-free for a period of time. He warned the barristers that they are "getting a warning" that no court should allow pleas in mitigation without evidence.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie