Judge warns man that his wife's support won't keep him out of prison again

A judge has warned a man convicted of pulling a kitchen knife on gardaí during a domestic row that his wife’s support won’t save him from going to prison if he comes before court again.

Ramin Badalov (43), of Oakdale Park, Ballycullen Park, Firhouse, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to producing the large knife at a house on March 3, 2019.

He has 87 previous convictions, including assault, public order offences and matters under the Road Traffic Act.

In July last year, when Badalov failed to appear for sentencing, his defence counsel, Kieran Kelly BL, told the court he was on an alcohol detox programme in his native Azerbaijan.

When Badalov appeared in court again in February this year, he pleaded guilty to a second charge of obstructing a peace officer during the same incident.

Judge Karen O’Connor said the evidence was that gardaí had gone to a house in Firhouse at around half past ten that night and found Badalov there with his wife and two adult children.

He was aggressive towards the officers, she said, and “told them in no uncertain terms to leave”, using profanity as he did so.

“He took a knife and held the knife in a threatening manner,” she said, and when he approached the gardaí they drew pepper spray cannisters.

He then went into the back garden and climbed over the back wall.

Judge O’Connor said the gardaí who came to the house were so concerned about his demeanour that they called for backup from the Armed Support Unit.

When he was arrested shortly afterwards, he kicked the door of a garda vehicle and continued to struggle when he was brought into custody, she said.

Judge Karen O’Connor this was a “terrifying” experience for Badalov’s wife and children, and that gardaí should not be exposed to behaviour of this sort either.

The judge said Badalov took his wife’s phone during the row, “a type of control” she said she regarded as particularly serious.

She imposed a sentence of 20 months in prison for producing the knife, and a concurrent term of two and a half months for obstructing gardaí.

She suspended both sentences for 24 months on a number of conditions, including that Badalov remain under the supervision of the Probation Service for a period of one year.

“He appears to be on a better path with his wife. She has appeared in court and supported him,” the judge said.

Judge O’Connor said Badalov is a man with “a bad and nasty temper” and a “significant addiction to alcohol”.

“That does not provide a defence. I’m hopeful that he will take this opportunity to rehabilitate and become a better parent and partner.”

“If he comes before me again he will be going to prison,” Judge O’Connor said. “I cannot tell you how fine the decision was. It will not be relevant to me whether his wife is supporting him on the next occasion.”