Laois Offaly Gardaí put out ABP on caravan stolen from family

Laois Offaly Gardaí raise the alarm locally
Laois Offaly Gardaí want people accross the two counties to keep their eyes pealed for a caravan stolen from a family west of the Shannon.
The Laois Offaly Division issued have stepped in to help their colleagues in Roscommon track down vehicle. The issued a statement seeking help.
"Our colleagues in County Roscommon are investigating the theft of this caravan belonging to a family. It was stolen on 29th June 2021 approximately 2.30am.
The description of the stolen caravan the description is as follows:
Any information regarding its location would be appreciated. Anyone who can help is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station in Roscommon at 0949621360
