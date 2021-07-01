Laois Offaly Gardaí put out ABP on caravan stolen from family

garda c

Laois Offaly Gardaí raise the alarm locally

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois Offaly Gardaí want people accross the two counties to keep their eyes pealed for a caravan stolen from a family west of the Shannon.

The Laois Offaly Division issued have stepped in to help their colleagues in Roscommon track down vehicle. The issued a statement seeking help.

"Our colleagues in County Roscommon are investigating the theft of this caravan belonging to a family. It was stolen on 29th June 2021 approximately 2.30am. 

The description of the stolen caravan the description is as follows:

  • Bailey Ranger 550/600 model (6-Berth Caravan)
  • Registration number attached to the caravan at the time of theft was 151RN and most likely have been removed and discarded.
  • White in colour with a distinctive blue stripe from front to back on the caravan immediately above the wheel on both sides
  • Blue logo “Ranger” in writing on the front at the sides and above the front window

Any information regarding its location would be appreciated. Anyone who can help is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station in Roscommon at 0949621360

Laois dog warden urges public to report strays and make complaints

Warning about the process to address chronic parking problems at Slieve Bloom amenity in Laois

Man who slashed his partner’s face with a kitchen knife to be sentenced later

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie