Speeding slow learning driver caught by Laois gardaí gets fast lesson

A learner driver ended up in garda custody in Laois this week after being clocked doing a huge speed on the busy M7.

The Laois Offaly Garda Division issued a statement after stopping the driver on Thursday, July 8.

"Laois Roads Policing Unit conducting a speed check on the M7 earlier today detected a vehicle travelling at 181kph. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was discovered to be a Learner Permit holder who was driving unaccompanied and without L-Plates. There was also no tax on the vehicle.

"Driver arrested and vehicle seized," concluded the statement.

