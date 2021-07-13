Sulky driver verbally abused gardaí at Covid-19 checkpoint

Sulky driver verbally abused gardaí at Covid-19 checkpoint

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath: ordered man to pay €100 into court poor box

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A man who was driving his sulky on the road outside Roscrea at the start of Covid-19 restrictions became abusive to the gardaí, Nenagh Court was told.

James Delaney of 28 Gleann Glas, Glentara, Roscrea, pleaded to threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour at Benamore, Roscrea, on April 9, 2020.

The court heard that the gardaí were operating a checkpoint when Mr Delaney came along driving a sulky.

They stopped Mr Delaney at a Covid-19 checkpoint and engaged with him and explained that restrictions were in place.

They told him that, if he had land, he should excercise his horse there and not on the road.

Mr Delaney then became verbally abusive towards them.

A fixed charge penalty notice was issued but it remained unpaid, the court heard.

Mr Delaney told the court that he had apologised to the gardaí.

He was willing to pay €50 towards any charity event the gardaí in Roscrea might be organising.

However, Judge Elizabeth MacGrath said that if Mr Delaney paid €100 to the court poor box she would direct that it be paid to an animal welfare charity in the Roscrea area, and would strike out the charge.

She adjourned the case to October 15 to allow Mr Delaney make the payment.

