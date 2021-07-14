Laois man had stun gun at his home

File pic, for illustration purposes
A man was fined for having a stun gun at his home, at Portlaoise court last Thursday.
Jason Grennan of 10 Colliers View, Colliers Lane, Portlaoise was charged with unauthorised possession of a firearm at his address on February 29, 2020.
Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that a property was searched by Gardaí on the date in question.
A black stun gun was found. Mr Grennan admitted ownership of it.
Defence Solicitor, Josephine Fitzpatrick noted it was a very serious offence.
She said there was naivety around his possession of it.
He had got it as a present from Turkey. It was in his home and he accepted that.
He thought it was a cool thing to have, she told the court.
Judge Staines directed him to pay €300 to the court poor box.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.