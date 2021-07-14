Laois man had stun gun at his home

Laois man had stun gun at his home

File pic, for illustration purposes

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A man was fined for having a stun gun at his home, at Portlaoise court last Thursday.

Jason Grennan of 10 Colliers View, Colliers Lane, Portlaoise was charged with unauthorised possession of a firearm at his address on February 29, 2020.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that a property was searched by Gardaí on the date in question.

A black stun gun was found. Mr Grennan admitted ownership of it.

Defence Solicitor, Josephine Fitzpatrick noted it was a very serious offence.

She said there was naivety around his possession of it.

He had got it as a present from Turkey. It was in his home and he accepted that.

He thought it was a cool thing to have, she told the court.

Judge Staines directed him to pay €300 to the court poor box.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie