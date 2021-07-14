Break-in at well known Laois restaurant

The Pantry Portlaoise
Gardaí are appealing for information following a burglary at a well known Portlaoise restaurant overnight.
The Pantry at Main Street, Portlaoise was broken into at around 3.45am on Tuesday.
It's believed that access was gained through the front door of the premises.
The incident was captured on CCTV.
Anyone who saw a man in dark clothing in the vicinity is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.