Two months for assault of prisoner officer at Midlands Prison

A prisoner charged with assault of a prisoner officer at the Midlands Prison, appeared via video link at Portlaoise court on Thursday last. 

Brendan Cummins, 25, of Lios Dubh, Armagh Road, Dundalk was charged with assault at the Midlands Prison on August 11 2020. He pleaded guilty to the charge.

The matter had been adjourned for a victim impact report and this was now before the court.

Judge Staines noted that the report stated that the prison officer said he was very sore for a week or two after the incident. He had neck pain, and had to take two weeks off work.

He was at a loss of €200. He could not play with his children.

The Judge sentenced Mr Cummins to two months in the Midlands Prison Portlaoise and directed that €500 be paid to the prison officer from the court poor box.

