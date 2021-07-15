BREAKING: Gardaí on hunt for suspected armed raider after incident in Laois post office in busy supermarket

Post Office

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois Offaly Gardaí are on the hunt for raider suspected of being armed with a gun during a raid in Laois.

The Laois Offaly Garda Division issued a statement on the aggravated robbery in Mountmellick. 

"Gardaí in Mountmellick are investigating an incident at the Post Office in Mountmellick this morning at approximately 10am. A male entered the post office armed with a what appeared to be firearm entered the premises and demanded cash," they said.

Garda say no money was taken and it understood that nobody was injured.

The town's post office is located at a SuperValu branch.

Gardaí asked would ask that anybody in Mountmellick between 9am and 11 am that has dashcam footage to contact Gardai in Portlaoise on 0578674100.

