21/07/2021

Dad told urinating in Laois Garda Station is not a good example to his children

A Portlaoise man who urinated in a Laois Garda Station cell received the benefit of the Probation Act, at Portlaoise District Court but was warned by the judge who gave him a second chance that his actions were not a good example to his children.

Gerard Donoghue, 35, of 15 Buttercup Avenue, Esker Hills, Portlaoise was charged with threatening and abusive behaviour and intoxication at his address on May 28 this year and criminal damage at Portlaoise Garda Station on the same date.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that on May 28 the gardaí responded to a call from Esker Hills where a man was reported to be banging on a door.

When they arrived they found Mr Donoghue drunk and unsteady on his feet.  He called one garda “a spastic.”

He was subsequently taken to Portlaoise Garda Station where he urinated over a blanket in a cell. It cost €250 to replace the blanket and clean the cell.

Defence solicitor Philip Meagher said that Mr Donoghue was a 35-year old married man with six children.

On the night in question himself and his wife had been attending a tenth wedding celebration. The party went on for some time.

Mr Donoghue returned home with his wife. He was intoxicated and wanted another drink.

He went outside. When he could not get back into the house, he started banging on the door.

Mr Meagher said he reacted in a poor fashion. He had a letter of apology to Garda Galvin in court. He also had €250 towards the cost of cleaning the cell.

Judge Staines noted his plea and that he had no previous convictions. He was very intoxicated that night, which was not an excuse. She also noted his letter and that he had saved €250 for the garda cell.

She told Mr Donoghue that what he did was not a good example to his children.

She applied the Probation Act, saying she hoped it would be his last time before the court.

