Laois leisure centre lifeguard alleged to have been punched

A man facing two assault charges, one of which saw a Portarlington Leisure Centre lifeguard hit, has had his case adjourned for the furnishing of victim impact reports, last week.

Padraig O’Connell, 35, of Coolier, Monasterevin was charged with assault at Portarlington Leisure Centre on February 21, 2020 and assault at Togher Road, Monasterevin on May 19, 2020.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that on May 19, 2020 at 2.15pm at the Togher Road, Monasterevin the injured party was assaulted whilst sitting in his jeep at traffic lights.

It's alleged that he was punched into his cheek and his temple. It's also claimed that the victim was verbally abused.

The court also heard that on February 21, 2020 Gardaí responded to a call from Portarlington Leisure Centre at 3.15pm where, it is alleged, a lifeguard had been punched in the left eye. He did not know the individual who did so.

Judge Staines said it was a very serious matter and she would need to see victim impact reports. She adjourned the matter to September 23 for these reports and sentencing.