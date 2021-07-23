Mountmellick CCTV fundraiser receives double the money expected

A community fundraiser in a Laois town has raised twice the money expected, after a phenomenal public response.

Mountmellick Neighbourhood Watch organised their annual 'sale of work' to help pay for maintenance of what is the first fully legal community CCTV network in a town in Ireland.

Inviting the community to donate secondhand items "from a needle to an anchor", they were overwhelmed with the number and quality of items, including a piano and many large pieces of furniture that were snapped up by eager buyers before and since the sale last weekend.

Barbara Lalor organised the sale and is delighted to report a big cash bonanza towards their project.

”It is still coming in but at the moment we have just over €6,500. We doubled what we would normally make on other years, the community support has been phenomenal. It was so lovely to see our senior citizens come in to chat and laugh and feel safe again," she said.

"People were even just coming in and handing over tenners to us, as well as a very generous donation of €800 from Mountmellick Credit Union. A huge thank you to the town and surrounding areas,” she said.

Many goods are still available for sale she said.

"We have the real makings of a community shop here. People really miss Shaws since it closed and I think that increased the amount of money made," Barbara said.

CCTV cameras are now fully installed and about to be switched on, on every approach road and in the town centre, to act as both crime deterrents and to help solve crime. Laois County Council as data controller can then make footage available on formal request by senior Gardaí as part of investigations.

Over the past five years the local community had donated €19,500 towards fundraisers for the cameras and the committee had spent many difficult hours filling out paperwork and waiting for agreements to be signed. Another €36,000 was announced in a Department of Justice grant a year ago.

Below: Mountmellick Neighbourhood Watch and local Gardaí with Cllr Paddy Bracken standing under one of their new cameras.