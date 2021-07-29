Rolex among property and cash seized by CAB in dozen Midland gang crime raids

Some of the items seized by CAB in Longford today, with ‘Bill’ from the Customs Dog Unit
Gardaí have swooped on a host of locations in the Midlands in a suspected crackdown on organised crime.
Gardaí say that the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB), with the assistance of the Emergency Response Unit, Regional Armed Support Unit, local Gardaí, the Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit and the Customs Dog Unit conducted a search operation on Thursday, July 29.
They say twelve locations in Longford were searched resulting following seizures:
· €10,000 cash
· Over €78,000 restrained in bank accounts
· 212 Ford Focus (€26,400)
· 172 Nissan Navara (€27,000)
· 3 Rolex watches
· Cherry picker
· Financial documents & electronic devices
Gardaí added that the operation was conducted as part of an on-going Criminal Assets Bureau investigation into assets, including properties linked to a significant Midlands based organised crime gang believed to be involved in the sale and supply of drugs and vehicle crime.
