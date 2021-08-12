Arrests made after drug seizures in Portlaoise

Some of the items seized
A number of men have been arrested after drug seizures in Portlaoise.
Gardaí say that, "As part of #OperationTara Laois Divisional Drugs Unit and Portlaoise Community Policing Unit carried out a number of searches #Portlaoise Town over the past 48 hours.
"'As a result of these there was a number of seizures made including heroin, cocaine, cannabis, quantities of cash and drug paraphernalia.
''There have been a number of arrests, one male has been remanded in custody, a second male is before the courts and a third male is currently in Garda custody, investigation is ongoing.''
