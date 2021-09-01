Search our Archive

01/09/2021

Man due to appear in court charged with alleged possession of over €2 million worth of drugs in Laois

€2.1 million worth of drugs seized. Pic: Gardaí

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A man arrested in connection with the huge drug seizure in Emo on Monday has been charged. 

He is scheduled to appear before Tullamore District Court this Wednesday morning. 
 
Gardaí seized approximately 121 kilogrammes of suspected cannabis herb, with an estimated value of €2,180,000 on Monday morning last. 

Persistent detective work by Laois Garda helps uncover huge cannabis find


 

