Man due to appear in court charged with alleged possession of over €2 million worth of drugs in Laois

€2.1 million worth of drugs seized. Pic: Gardaí
A man arrested in connection with the huge drug seizure in Emo on Monday has been charged.
He is scheduled to appear before Tullamore District Court this Wednesday morning.
Gardaí seized approximately 121 kilogrammes of suspected cannabis herb, with an estimated value of €2,180,000 on Monday morning last.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.