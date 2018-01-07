Deaths in Laois - January 7, 2018

Tom Fitzpatrick - Mountrath

The death took place on Saturday, January 6 of Tom Fitzpatrick of Derrylusk, Mountrath.

At the Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore, after an illness bravely borne, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Margaret, father to Kieran and Colm. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, mother Sheila, brother Seamus, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home Mountrath, on Sunday afternoon from 3pm with removal at 5.30pm to St. Fintan's Church Mountrath arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11am, followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

Michael Greene - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, January 6 of Michael Greene of Drumard Dublin Rd, Portlaoise.

Beloved husband of the late Patricia and much loved father of Liam, Paul, Karen, Linda, Niall, Frank and David. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Chapel of Rest in the Regional Hospital, Portlaoise on Sunday between 6pm and 8pm with rosary recital at 8pm. Requiem mass on Monday morning at 10am in SS Peter & Paul's church. Interment afterwards in SS Peter & Paul's cemetery.

Esther Forde - Mountmellick

The death took place on Saturday, January 6 of Esther (Essie) Forde (née Foran) Of Acragar, Mountmellick, and late of Killimor, Galway.

Beloved wife of the late Tom. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at St. Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick, surrounded by her loving family in her 90th year.

Deeply regretted by her daughter Liz Whelan Portarligton, sons John Joe Paul Ger and Marty, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Christy Foran New Rd Portlaoise, son-in-law daughters- in-law, her very good friend Chrissie Lawlor Cloncosney, sister in law, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral home on Saturday from 7pm with Rosary at 9pm.

Reposing on Sunday from 5pm. Removal at 6.50pm to St Joseph's Church at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Joseph's Cemetery.