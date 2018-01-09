Deaths in Laois - January 9, 2018

Thomas Doogue - Stradbally

The death took place on Tuesday, January 9 of Thomas (Thossy) Doogue of Garrons, Stradbally.

Peacefully in the care of the nurses and staff at The Ballard Nursing Home, Portlaoise. Sadly missed by his brothers, Patsy and Joe, nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at The Presentation Chapel from 3pm on Tuesday. Recital of the Rosary on Wednesday night at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally with interment to follow in Oakvale Cemetery.

Waldemar Wolski - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Saturday, January 6 of Waldemar Wolski of Fairways, Abbeyleix.



Suddenly. Deeply regretted by his wife Marta, sons Jakub and Bartek, daughters Weronika and Kasia, mother, brothers, sister Agnieszka, friends and extended family.

Reposing at The Adoration Chapel adjoining the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, from 7pm on Thursday with rosary at 8pm. Removal to the Church of the Most Holy Rosary on Friday for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

John Murphy - Graiguecullen

The death took place on Saturday, January 6 of John (Jack) Murphy of Greystones, Co. Wicklow, formerly of Carlow Town and Graiguecullen.

At St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin. Deeply missed by his loving wife Bridie, daughters Terena and Martina, son Jerry together with their spouses Ryan, Liam and Belinda and his adored grandchildren Cian and Rόisín, Aoife, Tiarnán, Cathal and Gráinne, Holden and Joshua, brother Diarmuid, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray on Thursday morning from 9am to 11am followed by removal to Holy Rosary Church, La Touche Road, Greystones arriving for Requiem Mass at 12noon followed by burial in Redford Cemetery, Blacklion, Greystones.

Tom Fitzpatrick - Mountrath

The death took place on Saturday, January 6 of Tom Fitzpatrick of Derrylusk, Mountrath.

At the Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore, after an illness bravely borne, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Margaret, father to Kieran and Colm. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, mother Sheila, brother Seamus, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home Mountrath, on Sunday afternoon from 3pm with removal at 5.30pm to St. Fintan's Church Mountrath arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11am, followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

Michael Greene - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, January 6 of Michael Greene of Drumard Dublin Rd, Portlaoise.

Beloved husband of the late Patricia and much loved father of Liam, Paul, Karen, Linda, Niall, Frank and David. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Chapel of Rest in the Regional Hospital, Portlaoise on Sunday between 6pm and 8pm with rosary recital at 8pm. Requiem mass on Monday morning at 10am in SS Peter & Paul's church. Interment afterwards in SS Peter & Paul's cemetery.

Esther Forde - Mountmellick

The death took place on Saturday, January 6 of Esther (Essie) Forde (née Foran) Of Acragar, Mountmellick, and late of Killimor, Galway.

Beloved wife of the late Tom. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at St. Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick, surrounded by her loving family in her 90th year.

Deeply regretted by her daughter Liz Whelan Portarligton, sons John Joe Paul Ger and Marty, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Christy Foran New Rd Portlaoise, son-in-law daughters- in-law, her very good friend Chrissie Lawlor Cloncosney, sister in law, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral home on Saturday from 7pm with Rosary at 9pm.

Reposing on Sunday from 5pm. Removal at 6.50pm to St Joseph's Church at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Joseph's Cemetery.