Deaths in Laois - January 11, 2018

Margaret Corcoran - Clonaslee

The death took place on Tuesday, January 9 of Margaret (Peggy) Corcoran (née O'Reilly) of Castlecuffe, Clonaslee and formerly Killorglin, Kerry.

Unexpectedly. Peggy will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving husband Joe, sons Dermot and Gerard, daughter Siobhan, grandchildren Sean, Eva, Tony, Hayley, Mairead, Rory, Cian and Dara, great-grandchildren Joe, Billy, Tim, Michael and Seamus, brother Michael, sisters Mary and Bridget, daughters-in-law Mary and Brenda, son-in-law Mike, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Friday from 2pm until Removal at 7pm to St. Manman's Church, Clonaslee arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am. Interment afterwards in St. Manman's Cemetery, Clonaslee.

Thomas Doogue - Stradbally

The death took place on Tuesday, January 9 of Thomas (Thossy) Doogue of Garrons, Stradbally.

Peacefully in the care of the nurses and staff at The Ballard Nursing Home, Portlaoise. Sadly missed by his brothers, Patsy and Joe, nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at The Presentation Chapel from 3pm on Tuesday. Recital of the Rosary on Wednesday night at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally with interment to follow in Oakvale Cemetery.

Waldemar Wolski - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Saturday, January 6 of Waldemar Wolski of Fairways, Abbeyleix.

Suddenly. Deeply regretted by his wife Marta, sons Jakub and Bartek, daughters Weronika and Kasia, mother, brothers, sister Agnieszka, friends and extended family.

Reposing at The Adoration Chapel adjoining the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, from 7pm on Thursday with rosary at 8pm. Removal to the Church of the Most Holy Rosary on Friday for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.