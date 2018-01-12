Passsing of avid gardener Mary Scully from Borris-in-Ossory and Shinrone

The death occurred on Friday January 5th of Mary (Mai) Scully (nee Cosgrove) of Ballaghmore, Borris-in-Ossory and formerly of Shinrone, Co Offaly.

Wife of the late Jack who passed away in 2003, Mai recently had suffered a heavy flu, and after spending time in hospital, passed away just a month short of her 91st birthday surrounded by her family.

Mai was an avid gardener and continued to carry on the family tradition of planting potatoes and cabbages and all vegetables that fed her sons and daughters.

On a summer's evening she loved nothing better than to be out spraying and weeding as her crops began to ripen.

Passers-by in Ballaghmore would stop to admire the beauty of her flower garden and vegetables but Mary continued with her tasks after thanking them for their kind words of admiration there was work to be done and fowl to be rounded up before the fox arrived.

Mary enjoyed great health saying it was the greens from her garden kept her blood flowing.

Her daughter Mary was an outstanding camogie player with Camross in the 1980s and helped the club to many trophies. Her nephew David King is a member of Coolderry senior team and also part of Kevin Martin's new look Offaly team.

Reposal with Rosary was in Tierney’s Funeral home Roscrea on Saturday and on Sunday removal took place to St Molua’s Church Roscrea for requiem Mass at midday and as on Saturday evening huge crowds came out to pay their respects to a much loved Offaly woman who married a great Kyle and Laois man in 1948.

The celebrant Fr Treacy spoke of a great mother and grandmother and great grandmother who loved all of them equally and despite her great lifetime they will all miss her as well her neighbours around Ballaghmore.

At the conclusion of the ceremony her daughter Bridget paid a wonderful tribute to her mother who wished for health and happiness and the good Lord had answered all her prayers. For Bridget it was a poignant occasion as some years ago she lost her husband PJ after a brief illness.

After Mass the winter sunshine was a fitting background as Mai was laid to rest beside her husband of 55 years.

Mai, who lost her sister Bridie King last July and her brother Michael only last November, was also pre-deceased by her brother Dan, her sister Kathleen a nun with the Holy Faith order and another sister Josie.

She is mourned by her daughters Bridget Jones, Templemore, Mary Siney, Ballinakill, Clare Leydon, Dublin, son’s Jim, Eamon and Sean, sister Eileen and brother Seamus, daughters-in-law Eileen and Pascaleen, sons-in-law Ronan and Eamon, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Also missed by great neighbours in Ballaghmore and many friends in Shinrone and around Ballaghmore.