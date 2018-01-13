Deaths in Laois - January 13, 2018

Rosanna Kerry - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, January 12 of Rosanna Kerry (née Phillips) of Knockmay Est., Portlaoise.

Peacefully in the loving company of her family. Rosanna, beloved wife of the late William and dearly loved mum to Rosemary, Daniel, Margaret, Anne-Marie, Jacqueline, Susan, William, Henry, Michael, and Laura. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends.



Removal from Keegan's Funeral Home to SS Peter and Pauls Church on Sunday to arrive for 12.30pm Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Jean Devine-Mills - Ballinakill

The death took place on Friday, January 12 of Jean Devine-Mills (née McEleny) of

Masslough Meadows, Ballinakill.

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Aileen (Delaney), brother, sisters, son in law Willie, grandaughters Sarah and Lynsey, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Droimnin Nursing Home from 5pm on Sunday evening and Rosary at 7pm. Removal from the nursing home on Monday morning at 10.20am to St. Brigid's Church, Ballinakill for Funeral Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Glasnevin Crematorium, arriving at 2pm.