Deaths in Laois - January 14, 2018

Shiela Duff - Timahoe

The death took place on Saturday, January 13 of Shiela Duff (née Guing) of Orchard, Timahoe, and Clonbullogue, Offaly.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family, in the loving and tender care of the management and staff of Cloverlodge Nursing Home, Athy.

Predeceased by her husband Tom. Sadly missed by her sons Pat and John, daughters Deirdre and Fiona, sister Maureen and brother Danny, son in law, daughters in law, sisters in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence in Orchard Timahoe, Sunday. Recital of the Rosary at 8pm Sunday evening. Removal Monday morning at 10.30 to arrive at Saint Michael's Church, Timahoe for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment to follow in Saint Michael's Cemetery, Timahoe.

Kathleen Costello - Portarlington

The death has took place on Saturday, January 13 of Kathleen Costello (née Culleton) of Bracklone St., Portarlington.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Loving wife of the late Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Michael, Brendan, Tommy and Patrick, daughters Lucy, Eugenie and Breda, sister Briggie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daugthers-in-law, brothers-in-law, neices, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Sunday from 7pm. with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Monday at 11.15am arriving St. John's Church Killenard for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Rosanna Kerry - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, January 12 of Rosanna Kerry (née Phillips) of Knockmay Est., Portlaoise.

Peacefully in the loving company of her family. Rosanna, beloved wife of the late William and dearly loved mum to Rosemary, Daniel, Margaret, Anne-Marie, Jacqueline, Susan, William, Henry, Michael, and Laura. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends.

Removal from Keegan's Funeral Home to SS Peter and Pauls Church on Sunday to arrive for 12.30pm Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Jean Devine-Mills - Ballinakill

The death took place on Friday, January 12 of Jean Devine-Mills (née McEleny) of

Masslough Meadows, Ballinakill.

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Aileen (Delaney), brother, sisters, son in law Willie, grandaughters Sarah and Lynsey, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Droimnin Nursing Home from 5pm on Sunday evening and Rosary at 7pm. Removal from the nursing home on Monday morning at 10.20am to St. Brigid's Church, Ballinakill for Funeral Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Glasnevin Crematorium, arriving at 2pm.