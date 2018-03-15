Deaths in Laois - March, 15, 2018

Vincent Curtis, Mountmellick & Dublin

The death has occurred of Vincent Curtis, Foxrock, Co Dublin late of Mountmellick and formerly J.V. Tierney & Co who died on March 14 peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

Beloved husband of Vera, much loved father of Aidan, Maeve, Alex and Rachel. Sadly missed by his wife, children and their partners, his grandchildren Sam, Emma and Ali, his extended family and friends.

Removal Friday to the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock arriving for 1.30pm Requiem Mass followed by burial in Kilternan Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Bernadette Hyland, Crettyard

The death has occurred of the Bernadette Hyland (née Cunningham) 3 Miners Walk, Newtown, Crettyard, Laois / Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon / Athy, Kildare



Died suddenly in St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny on Sunday, March, 11. Sister of the late Mary. Deeply mourned by her loving husband Ned, sons Dylan and Jake, her parents Michael Joe and Mary (Cunningham), brothers Thomas, Micháel and John, sisters Noreen, Carmel, Kathleen, Martina and Christina, mother-in-law, father-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandson Harrison, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home in Newtown from 3pm on Tuesday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal at 11.15am on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Fintan Dowling, Camross

The death took place, unexpectedly, on Thursday, March 8 of Fintan Dowling of Camross and Dorchester, Boston, U.S.A.

Sadly missed by his loving family.

Reposing at his family home in Derrycarrow, Camross on Thursday, March 15th, from 5pm with Rosary at 9 o'clock. Removal to St. Fergal's Church, Camross on Friday, March 16, for Requiem Mass at 11.30 am with Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Dave Tyrrell, Abbeyleix / Cork

The death occurred of Dave Tyrell, Ballyrussell, Cloyne, Cork / Abbeyleix, Co Laois on March 12 unexpectedly.

Beloved husband of Anne-Marie (nee Egan), loving father of Jake, Bethany, Holly and Rebecca, much loved son of Joseph (Sonny) and the late Angela and brother of Martina, Lorraine and Debbie. Sadly missed by his family, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Thursday at his father’s residence in Tullyroe, Abbeyleix from 11am until Rosary at 9pm. Reception into St. Colman’s Church, Cloyne on Saturday (St. Patrick’s Day) for 1130am Funeral Mass. Cremation service will follow. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Pieta House.

Brian Dunne, Portlaoise / Carlow

The death has occurred of Brian Dunne, Portlaoise and formerly of Ballyharmon, Carlow who died on March 13 at the Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise surrounded by his family.

Beloved brother of Jimmy and Timmy, Sadly missed by his brothers, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunt, extended family, relatives and friends.

Brian's Requiem Mass on Thursday, March 15, at 10am in St. Clare's Church, Graiguecullen followed by Cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium at 12.30pm.

John Hickey, Portarlington

The death has occurred of John Hickey Manchester and formerly Bramaer House, Patrick Street, Portarlington who died peacefully in Manchester on March 7.

Deeply regretted by his loving brother Brendan (Manchester), sisters Sadie Doherty (Donegal), Phyllis Behan (Rathangan), and Eileen Carroll (Portarlington), brother-in-law Micheal, sister-in-law Dorothy, good friend John Wilson, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Saturday (St Patrick's Day night) from 7pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Sunday at 11:30am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12:15pm. Funeral afterwards to St Johns Cemetery, Killenard.



Br John Gaule, Castletown / Kilkenny

The death has occurred of Br. John Gaule, De La Dalle Brothers, Miguel House, Castletown, Portlaoise, Co. Laois and formerly of Keatingstown, Knocktopher, Co. Kilkenny.

He Passed away peacefully in Miguel House on Tuesday, March 2013. Deeply regretted by his sisters Margaret, Alice, Kitty and Brigid, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, confreres and staff of Miguel House.

Reposing in Miguel House this Thursday, March 15. Funeral liturgy and Mass on Friday, 16th March, at 2 pm in Miguel House. Burial immediately afterwards in the Community Cemetery, Castletown.

Alice Brandish, Abbeyleix

The death has occurred of the late Alice Brandish (née Duff), Ballinakill Road, Abbeyleix, Co Laois who died on Tuesday, March 13.



Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband Dick. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Enda and John, daughters Orla, Catherine and Gillian, brother John, sister Catherine, sons-in-law, daughters-in- law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 2pm on Wednesday with recital of the rosary at 9pm. Removal from her residence on Thursday morning to The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Mary Brigid Bennett, Mountrath & Portlaoise

The death has occurred of Mary Brigid Bennett (née Kavanagh) late of Glenbower, Mountrath, formerly of Derry, Portlaoise Co. Laois.

Died on 13th March 2018, in the care of nurses and staff of Maryborough Centre, Portlaoise.

Wife of the late William, and mother to Elizabeth. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter, brothers, sister, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home Mountrath on Thursday evening from 6pm with rosary at 7.30pm. Removal on Friday afternoon at 1.30pm arriving at St. Edmund's Church Castletown for funeral mass at 2 o'clock.

Followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetary Mountrath.

Linda Hanlon, Portarlington / Tullamore

The death has occurred of Linda Hanlon (née Hoey) Annaharvey, Tullamore, formerly Clanmalire Portarlington.

Died suddenly at her residence on Monday March 12. Loving daughter of the late Shirley.

Deeply regretted by her husband Dermot, children Stephanie, Dillon, Aaron, Tristan, Justin, Teffany and Amber, father Michael, brothers Ken, Michael and Kelvin, sisters Regina, Gillian, Mealine and Shirley-Ann, aunts, uncles, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Wednesday from 7pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Thursday at 11:15 am arriving St Michael's church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.





James Quigley, Mountmellick

The death occurred of James (Jimmy) Quigley, of Joseph’s Tce, Mountmellick, Laois on Friday, March 9.

Deeply regretted by his sisters and brothers, aunt Anne,neices nephews,grandneices, grandnephews, neighbours relatives and many friends Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Moloney's Funeral Home Mountmellick on Wednesday from 6pm. Recital of The Rosary at 9pm.

Reposing in The Funeral Home on Thursday from 10am Funeral prayers at 11.15am. Removal at 11.50am to St.Josephs Church for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial after in St.Josephs Cemetery



Olive Condell - Stradbally

The death took place on Sunday, March 11 of Olive Condell (née Dobson) of Main Street, Stradbally.



Peacefully at Clover Lodge Nursing Home, Athy. Sadly missed and remembered with love by her daughter Eva, son Gordon, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law Avril, son-in-law John, brother-in-law Fred, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at Main Street, Stradbally on Wednesday from 12 noon until removal at 6.45pm to arrive at St. Patrick's Church of Ireland, Stradbally for 7pm. Funeral Service on Thursday at 2pm. Burial to follow in the adjoining Churchyard.

Teri Robinson - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Sunday, March 11 of Teri Robinson of Abbeyleix and formerly of Royal Terrace East, Dun Laoghaire.

Suddenly at her home. Much loved mother of Sarah and Rachel and devoted grandmother to Daniel, Ben, Aaron, Steven, Rebecca and Sam. Sadly missed by her loving family and friends.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Joseph’s Church, Glasthule arriving at 9.45am. Funeral immediately after 10am Requiem Mass to Shanganagh Cemetery, Shankill.



