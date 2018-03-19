Deaths in Laois - March, 19, 2018

Joe Walsh, Mountrath



The death occurred of Joe Walsh, Resident of Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget, Co Kilkenny & formerly of Roskelton, Mountrath on March 17.

Reposing at Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget. Vigil Prayers and Rosary on Tuesday evening at 8pm.

Removal from Brookhaven Nursing Home on Wednesday morning to Saint Fintan's Church, Mountrath for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in Raheen Cemetery.

Missed by his friends and relatives.

Johanna Patricia Heslin, Dublin & Maganey

The death has occurred of Johanna Patricia (Hannie) Heslin (née Byrne) of Glasnevin, Dublin and formerly of Killabban, Maganey, Co Laois.

Died peacefully in the loving care of her family and the staff of the Mountpleasant Lodge Nursing Home, Kilcock. Loving wife of the late Seamus.

Very deeply regretted by her daughters Máirín and Aideen, sons Pádraic and Finbarr, brother, grandchildren, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal on Monday evening (March 19) to arrive at St Columba’ s Church, Iona Road at 5pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning, (March 20), at 11am followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Late Bridie Chamberlain, Dubin & Timahoe

The death has occurred of the Bridie Chamberlain (née Dunne) Kingswood Heights, Dublin 24, Dublin formerly of Knocklaid, Timahoe, Co Laois on March 16.

Died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff at Sally Park Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late Edward and dear mother of Robert, Jim (deceased) and Brede, Bridie is sadly missed by her loving son, daughter, brother Peter, sister Mary, son-in-law Joe, daughter-in-law Avril, sister-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Monday from 5pm to 7pm at the Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Home, 78 Walkinstown Road.

Removal on Tuesday to St. Killian’s Church, Kingswood arriving for 10am Mass.

Funeral immediately afterwards to Newlands Cross Cemetery.

Enquiries to Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Directors Walkinstown Road / Tallaght Village Ph: 01 4555121.

Vincent Curtis, Mountmellick & Dublin

The death has occurred of Vincent Curtis, Foxrock, Co Dublin late of Mountmellick and formerly J.V. Tierney & Co who died on March 14 peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

Beloved husband of Vera, much loved father of Aidan, Maeve, Alex and Rachel. Sadly missed by his wife, children and their partners, his grandchildren Sam, Emma and Ali, his extended family and friends.

Removal Friday to the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock arriving for 1.30pm Requiem Mass followed by burial in Kilternan Cemetery. Family flowers only please.