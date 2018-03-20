Deaths in Laois - March 20, 2018

Michael Mooney - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Monday, March 19 of Michael Mooney of Ashfield, Ballickmoyler.



Peacefully after a short illness at his home surrounded by his family. Michael will be sadly missed by his beloved Kathleen, daughters Mary and Deirdre, sons Padraig, Bernard, Michael, Eoin and Edwin, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, twenty one grandchildren, brothers Tom, James, Joe and sister Ann, and his predeceased brothers and sisters John, Bill, Patsy, Dilly and Brigid, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home in Ashfield from 2pm on Tuesday. Vigil Prayers and Rosary on Tuesday at 9pm. Removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Arles, on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



Michael Gannon - Galway and Portarlington

The death took place on Sunday, March 18 of Michael Gannon of Castlegar Nursing Home, Galway and formerly of Hidden Valley, Woodquay, Galway and formerly of Marian Hill, Portarlington.

Beloved husband of Monica and father of the late Fiona, he will be sadly missed by his wife, son Michael, sisters Myra and Kathleen, brother-in-law Eddie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Irwin's Funeral Home, Bóthar Irwin on Wednesday from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to St Patrick's Church, Forster Street. Mass on Thursday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium to arrive at 1.30pm approximately.

Joe Walsh - Mountrath

The death occurred on Saturday, March 17 of Joe Walsh, resident of Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget, and formerly of Roskelton, Mountrath.

Reposing at Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget. Vigil Prayers and Rosary on Tuesday evening at 8pm. Removal from Brookhaven Nursing Home on Wednesday morning to Saint Fintan's Church, Mountrath for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in Raheen Cemetery.

Missed by his friends and relatives.

Johanna Patricia Heslin - Dublin and Maganey

The death has occurred of Johanna Patricia (Hannie) Heslin (née Byrne) of Glasnevin, Dublin and formerly of Killabban, Maganey.

Died peacefully in the loving care of her family and the staff of the Mountpleasant Lodge Nursing Home, Kilcock. Loving wife of the late Seamus. Very deeply regretted by her daughters Máirín and Aideen, sons Pádraic and Finbarr, brother, grandchildren, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal on Monday evening to arrive at St Columba’ s Church, Iona Road at 5pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery.

Bridie Chamberlain - Dubin and Timahoe

The death has took place on Friday, March 16 of Bridie Chamberlain (née Dunne) Kingswood Heights, Dublin 24 and formerly of Knocklaid, Timahoe.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff at Sally Park Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late Edward and dear mother of Robert, Jim (deceased) and Brede. Bridie is sadly missed by her loving son, daughter, brother Peter, sister Mary, son-in-law Joe, daughter-in-law Avril, sister-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Monday from 5pm to 7pm at the Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Home, 78 Walkinstown Road. Removal on Tuesday to St. Killian’s Church, Kingswood arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Newlands Cross Cemetery.