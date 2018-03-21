Deaths in Laois - March 21, 2018

Thomas Bonham - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Monday, March 19 of Thomas (Tom) Bonham of Lower Main Street, Abbeyleix.

Peacefully surrounded by his family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anita, sons David, Sean and Peter, daughter Rachael, brothers Martin, Billy, Pad, John, and Jim, sisters Mary (Cahill), Lil (Farrell), Tina (Farrell) and Emily (McDonald), aunt Brigie, mother-in-law Maureen O'Keeffe, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 3pm on Tuesday with recital of the Rosary at 8pm. Reposal from 11am on Wednesday with recital of the Rosary at 8pm. Removal to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix for 11am Requiem Mass on Thursday. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Michael Mooney - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Monday, March 19 of Michael Mooney of Ashfield, Ballickmoyler.

Peacefully after a short illness at his home surrounded by his family. Michael will be sadly missed by his beloved Kathleen, daughters Mary and Deirdre, sons Padraig, Bernard, Michael, Eoin and Edwin, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, twenty one grandchildren, brothers Tom, James, Joe and sister Ann, and his predeceased brothers and sisters John, Bill, Patsy, Dilly and Brigid, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home in Ashfield from 2pm on Tuesday. Vigil Prayers and Rosary on Tuesday at 9pm. Removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Arles, on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Gannon - Galway and Portarlington

The death took place on Sunday, March 18 of Michael Gannon of Castlegar Nursing Home, Galway and formerly of Hidden Valley, Woodquay, Galway and formerly of Marian Hill, Portarlington.

Beloved husband of Monica and father of the late Fiona, he will be sadly missed by his wife, son Michael, sisters Myra and Kathleen, brother-in-law Eddie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Irwin's Funeral Home, Bóthar Irwin on Wednesday from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to St Patrick's Church, Forster Street. Mass on Thursday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium to arrive at 1.30pm approximately.

Joe Walsh - Mountrath

The death occurred on Saturday, March 17 of Joe Walsh, resident of Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget, and formerly of Roskelton, Mountrath.

Reposing at Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget. Vigil Prayers and Rosary on Tuesday evening at 8pm. Removal from Brookhaven Nursing Home on Wednesday morning to Saint Fintan's Church, Mountrath for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in Raheen Cemetery.

Missed by his friends and relatives.