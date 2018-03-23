Deaths in Laois - March 23, 2018

Martin Daly - Ballybrophy

The death took place on Thursday, March 22 of Martin Daly of Castlequarter, Ballybrophy.



Peacefully in the loving care of Patterson's Nursing Home, Roscrea. Martin in his 91st year, predeceased by his wife Carmel, son Michael and his sister Kay. Deeply regretted by his loving family Helena, Martin, Jimmy, Marcella, Noel and Carol, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, especially Rosie, great-grandchildren, brothers Sean (Cork), Fr. Peter (Omi), Mick (Clare), Fr. Joe (Omi), Paddy (Wexford) and his sister Peg (Castlecomer), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence at Castlequarter on Friday from 4pm with rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in Killasmeestia Church, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Catherine Barton - Errill

The death took place on Wednesday, March 21 of Catherine Barton (née Hayes) of Graigueavallagh House, Errill.

Peacefully at Tullamore Regional Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Dermot. Deeply regretted by her loving family Betty, Susan, Renee, Maura, James, Tom, Dermot, Gertie, Cathal and Trish, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her beloved 16 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, her sister Beenie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Friday with rosary at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by cremation at Newlands Crematorium, Dublin arriving at 2pm.



Inez Gee - Mountrath

The death took place on Wednesday, March 21 of Inez Gee (née Henderson) of Moonbawn, Mountrath.

Peacefully) at St. Vincent's Hospital Mountmellick. Wife of the late Sam and mother to the late Douglas, deeply regretted by her daughters Miriam (Henderson), Clodagh (Kirk), son Lesley, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Funeral Service on Friday afternoon in St. Peter's Church, Mountrath, at 2.30pm followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard.