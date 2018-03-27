Deaths in Laois - March 27, 2018

Dominic Mortimer - Mountrath

The death took place on Monday, March 26 of Dominic Mortimer of Killanure, Mountrath.

Unexpectedly at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing niece Esther, nephews Aidan and Declan, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home Mountrath, on Tuesday evening from 8pm, with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Fergal's Church, Camross for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by Burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Edwards - Errill

The death took place on November 13 of Mary Edwards (née Keane) of Homefield Park, Sutton, Surrey, England and formerly Castlefleming, Errill. Peacefully following a brief illness at the Royal Marsden Hospital, Sutton.

A memorial prayer service for Mary will be on Holy Saturday in the Church Of Our Lady, Queen Of The Universe, Errill at 12 noon followed by interment of ashes in Errill Cemetery.

Rachael Flanagan - Portarlington

The death took place on Sunday, March 25 of Rachael Flanagan of St Michael's Park, Portarlington.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the Mater Hospital Dublin. Sadly missed by her loving parents Padraig and Rose, brother Ronan and his wife Ciara, sister Alison and her partner Paul boyfriend Garreth, nephew Craig, granny Minnie, aunts, uncles, extended family and wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday from 2pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday at 11.15am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery.

Mary Holohan - Rathdowney

The death took place on Sunday, March 25 of Mary Holohan, Villa Marie, Roscrea and formerly Middlemount, Rathdowney.

Peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Mary, predeceased by her parents Jack and Bridget. Deeply regretted by her brothers and sisters Bride, Dick, John, Tony, Kathleen, Denis, Phil, Joe, Noel and Bernadette, brothers-In-Law, sisters-In-Law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney on Monday evening from 5pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St. Canice's Church, Clough followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery, Rathdowney.

Michael Sutcliffe - Donaghmore

The death took place on Sunday, March 25 of Michael (Mick) Sutcliffe of The Glebe, Donaghmore.

Peacefully, in the loving care of the Staff at the Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Joe, sister in law Betty, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Guilfoyle's Funeral Home, Castletown, Mountrath onSunday evening from 6pm with rosary in the funeral home at 8pm. Removal this Monday evening at 7pm to Killasmeestia Church, arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

William Young - Rosenallis

The death took place on Saturday, March 24 of William Young of Gurteen, Rosenallis and Wexford.

Died peacefully at Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore. Deeply regretted by his wife Teresa and family Michael, Maureen and William, brother Herbert (Coolgraney), sisters in law Norah and Betty,neices, nephews, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick, on Monday from 7pm Recital of The Rosary at 9pm. Prayers in the Funeral Home on Tuesday morning at 11am. Removal at 11.30am to St. Brigid's Church, Rosenallis, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the family plot Arklow Cemetery.