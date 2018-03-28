Deaths in Laois - March 28, 2018

Nancy Nicholls - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, March 27 of Nancy Nicholls (née Dunne) of St Michael's Park, Portarlington.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Loving wife of the late Johnny and dear mother of the late Ann. Sadly missed by her loving family, Lilly, Arthur, Mary and Breda, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Tuesday from 6.30pm with Rosary at 8pm. Reposing on Wednesday from 5pm with Removal at 6.50pm arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Funeral Mass at 7.30pm. Prayers on Holy Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.

Madeline Rolston - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, March 26 of Madeline Rolston (née Robinson) of Glendowns, Portlaoise and late of Cloghan, Co. Offaly.

Peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home, Portlaoise. Madeline, dearly beloved wife of Tom. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, sister Mary O'Halloran, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise from 10.30am on Wednesday morning. Removal at 11.45am to SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 12 noon requiem Mass. Cremation will follow afterwards in Newlands Crematorium at 2.30pm.

Dominic Mortimer - Mountrath

The death took place on Monday, March 26 of Dominic Mortimer of Killanure, Mountrath.

Unexpectedly at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing niece Esther, nephews Aidan and Declan, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home Mountrath, on Tuesday evening from 8pm, with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Fergal's Church, Camross for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by Burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Edwards - Errill

The death took place on November 13 of Mary Edwards (née Keane) of Homefield Park, Sutton, Surrey, England and formerly Castlefleming, Errill. Peacefully following a brief illness at the Royal Marsden Hospital, Sutton.

A memorial prayer service for Mary will be on Holy Saturday in the Church Of Our Lady, Queen Of The Universe, Errill at 12 noon followed by interment of ashes in Errill Cemetery.

Rachael Flanagan - Portarlington

The death took place on Sunday, March 25 of Rachael Flanagan of St Michael's Park, Portarlington.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the Mater Hospital Dublin. Sadly missed by her loving parents Padraig and Rose, brother Ronan and his wife Ciara, sister Alison and her partner Paul boyfriend Garreth, nephew Craig, granny Minnie, aunts, uncles, extended family and wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday from 2pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday at 11.15am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery.