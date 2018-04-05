Deaths in Laois - April 5, 2018

Jerry Lodge - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, April 3 of Jerry Lodge of 'Curra Dubh', Ridge Road, Portlaoise.

Peacefully, at The Beacon Hospital, Dublin. (Member of Laois County Council). Beloved husband of Patrica (O' Keeffe) (Newmarket, Co. Cork).

Deeply and deservedly regretted by his loving wife, sons Damien and Pauric. Sadly missed by his sister Mary Murphy (Dublin), brother Anthony, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Keegans Funeral Home, Portlaoise, on Friday from 3pm until removal at 5.50pm to SS Peter & Paul's Church, Portlaoise, for 6pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 1pm, with burial after in SS Peter & Paul's Cemetery.

Anne Malone - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, April 4 of Anne Malone (née Rowney) of Dublin Rd, Portlaoise.

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St Brigid's Hospital Shaen. Deeply regretted by her loving husband William, daughter Monica,sons Peter and Garrett, son-in-law Sean, daughters-in-law Siobhan and Anna, brothers-in-law Paddy and Ned, sister-in-law Agnes, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Thursday from 3pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Friday morning arriving SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to the Old Cemetery, Emo Village.

Sadie Canavan - Sligo and Errill

The death took place on Monday, April 2 of Sadie Canavan (née Carroll) of Cloonymeenaghan, Riverstown, Sligo and late of Errill.

Peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Sean, daughter Cait, sons Adrian, John and Ronan, son-in-law Patrick (Duffy), daughters-in-law, Cara, Claire and Roisin, grandchildren Sean, Roisin, Fionnan, Diarmuid, Conor, Enda, Adam, Sarah, Ella, Matthew and Eve, brothers Bobby and Martin (Laois), Jack (Dublin), sister Patricia (London), brothers-in-law J.J. and Pat Canavan (Carlow), sister-in-law Ann (Laois), nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Perry's Funeral Home, Ballymote on Tuesday from 6pm - 8pm. Removal from her home on Thursday to St Patrick's Church, Ballyrush for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, with interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.