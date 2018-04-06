Deaths in Laois - March 6, 2018

Robert Nicholls - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, April 5 of Robert (Bob) Nicholls of Ballycarnan, Portlaoise.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Betty and son George. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his daughter Joan, sons Harry, Billy, Eddie, and Ken, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his carer Jos, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his son Eddie's house at Ballycarnan from 4pm on Friday with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Service at 11am on Saturday morning as St Peter's Church, Market Sq., Portlaoise. Interment will follow in the adjoining graveyard.

Kathleen O'Toole - Dublin and Ballacolla

The death took place on Wednesday, April 4 of Kathleen O'Toole (née Byrne) of Ballacolla and late of Mount Prospect, Clontarf.

In the wonderful care of the staff of Carechoice Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Michael and a much-loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Warmly remembered by her children Peter, Aileen, Mary, Edwina, Nora, Cathal and Siobhán, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 17 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Irene Nolan, nieces, nephews, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Carechoice Nursing Home (Northern Cross, Malahide Road, Dublin 17) from 6pm to 8pm on Friday, (relatives only). Removal on Saturday to St. Gabriel’s Church, Clontarf for Funeral Mass at 10.30am followed by burial at Fingal Cemetery, Balgriffin.

Jerry Lodge - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, April 3 of Jerry Lodge of 'Curra Dubh', Ridge Road, Portlaoise.

Peacefully, at The Beacon Hospital, Dublin. (Member of Laois County Council). Beloved husband of Patrica (O' Keeffe) (Newmarket, Co. Cork).

Deeply and deservedly regretted by his loving wife, sons Damien and Pauric. Sadly missed by his sister Mary Murphy (Dublin), brother Anthony, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Keegans Funeral Home, Portlaoise, on Friday from 3pm until removal at 5.50pm to SS Peter & Paul's Church, Portlaoise, for 6pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 1pm, with burial after in SS Peter & Paul's Cemetery.

Anne Malone - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, April 4 of Anne Malone (née Rowney) of Dublin Rd, Portlaoise.

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St Brigid's Hospital Shaen. Deeply regretted by her loving husband William, daughter Monica,sons Peter and Garrett, son-in-law Sean, daughters-in-law Siobhan and Anna, brothers-in-law Paddy and Ned, sister-in-law Agnes, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Thursday from 3pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Friday morning arriving SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to the Old Cemetery, Emo Village.