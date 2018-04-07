Deaths in Laois - April 7, 2018

Madeline Cahill - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Friday, April 6 of Madeline Cahill (née Whelan) of Upper Main Street, Abbeyleix.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Michael and Ann's home in Mornington. Loving wife of the late Jim and dear mother of the late Pat and Barry and loving grandmother of infant Safia White. Sadly missed by her loving children Ann, Cabrini, Madeline and son Seamus, sons-in-law Mike, Martin and Stephen, daughters-in-law, Catherine, Deidre and Maria, her cherished grandchildren and her large circle of family and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 2pm on Saturday, with Rosary at 9pm. Removal to the Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, for Requiem Mass at 11am on Sunday. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Robert Nicholls - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, April 5 of Robert (Bob) Nicholls of Ballycarnan, Portlaoise.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Betty and son George. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his daughter Joan, sons Harry, Billy, Eddie, and Ken, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his carer Jos, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his son Eddie's house at Ballycarnan from 4pm on Friday with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Service at 11am on Saturday morning as St Peter's Church, Market Sq., Portlaoise. Interment will follow in the adjoining graveyard.

Kathleen O'Toole - Dublin and Ballacolla

The death took place on Wednesday, April 4 of Kathleen O'Toole (née Byrne) of Ballacolla and late of Mount Prospect, Clontarf.

In the wonderful care of the staff of Carechoice Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Michael and a much-loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Warmly remembered by her children Peter, Aileen, Mary, Edwina, Nora, Cathal and Siobhán, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 17 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Irene Nolan, nieces, nephews, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Carechoice Nursing Home (Northern Cross, Malahide Road, Dublin 17) from 6pm to 8pm on Friday, (relatives only). Removal on Saturday to St. Gabriel’s Church, Clontarf for Funeral Mass at 10.30am followed by burial at Fingal Cemetery, Balgriffin.