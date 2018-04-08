Deaths in Laois - April 8, 2018

Elizabeth Brophy - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, April 7 of Elizabeth (Nellie) Brophy (née Brophy)

Ballyfin Road, Portlaoise.

Died peacefully in the loving care of the staff in Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home.



Predeceased by her husband Paul and her daughter Margaret.

Sadly missed by her sons Peter and Paul, daughter Marian, grandchildren Laura, Johnny, Niall, Anna, Joe, Peter and David. Great-grandchildren Emma, John, Ella, Julie, Adam and Cormac. Her nephew Jim, son in law, daughter in law, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Sunday evening in Moloney’s Funeral Home from 7pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Monday morning at 11.15am to St.Peter & Paul’s Church Portlaoise for 12 noon Requirm mass. Burial afterwards in St.Bridget’s cemetery Rosenallis.

Murtagh Brennan - Castlecomer and Laois

The death took place on Saturday, April 7 of Murtagh (Murt) Brennan of Brooklodge, Massford, Castlecomer, and Laois.

Peacefully in the care of the Matron and staff of St Luke's General Hospital, Kilkenny. He will be remembered by his daughter Mary, son Murt, brother Joe and by Nell, Zena and family.



Reposing at Moran's Funeral Home, Castlecomer, from 2pm Sunday. Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 7pm Sunday evening. Funeral prayers at 10am Monday followed by removal to the Church Of The Blessed Virgin Mary, Mayo, Crettyard for reception prayers and funeral Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Martin Campion - Rathdowney

The death took place on Friday, April 6 of Martin Campion of Coolkerry, Rathdowney, Laois and Cuffesgrange, Kilkenny

Peacefully at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Martin, sadly mourned by his sister-in-law Bridget Campion (Coolkerry), nephews, nieces and his good friend Vera, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced on Monday afternoon.