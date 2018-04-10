Deaths in Laois - April 10, 2018

Elizabeth Brophy - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, April 7 of Elizabeth (Nellie) Brophy (née Brophy)

Ballyfin Road, Portlaoise.

Died peacefully in the loving care of the staff in Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her husband Paul and her daughter Margaret.

Sadly missed by her sons Peter and Paul, daughter Marian, grandchildren Laura, Johnny, Niall, Anna, Joe, Peter and David. Great-grandchildren Emma, John, Ella, Julie, Adam and Cormac. Her nephew Jim, son in law, daughter in law, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Sunday evening in Moloney’s Funeral Home from 7pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Monday morning at 11.15am to St.Peter & Paul’s Church Portlaoise for 12 noon Requirm mass. Burial afterwards in St.Bridget’s cemetery Rosenallis.

Patricia O'Boyle - Graiguecullen

The death took place on Saturday, April 7 of Patricia (Patty) O'Boyle (née Mellon) of "Woodview", Killeshin Road, Graiguecullen.

Peacefully at the Mater Private Hospital, Dublin surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Charlie and much loved mother of Paul, Cathal, Niall, Niamh, Carmel and Edward. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, brothers Frank and Raphael and the late Kieran, sisters Carmel, Betty and Evelyn, sons-in-law Paul and Pat, daughters-in-law Niamh, Jenny and Sinead, grandchildren Michael, Aoife, Ellen, Luke, Charlie, Heather, Oran, Darragh, Rosalyn, Kyna, Orla, Tegan, Sibéal and Ross, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her home from 2pm on Tuesday with removal that evening to St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, to arrive for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Murtagh Brennan - Castlecomer and Laois

The death took place on Saturday, April 7 of Murtagh (Murt) Brennan of Brooklodge, Massford, Castlecomer, and Laois.

Peacefully in the care of the Matron and staff of St Luke's General Hospital, Kilkenny. He will be remembered by his daughter Mary, son Murt, brother Joe and by Nell, Zena and family.

Reposing at Moran's Funeral Home, Castlecomer, from 2pm Sunday. Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 7pm Sunday evening. Funeral prayers at 10am Monday followed by removal to the Church Of The Blessed Virgin Mary, Mayo, Crettyard for reception prayers and funeral Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Martin Campion - Rathdowney

The death took place on Friday, April 6 of Martin Campion of Coolkerry, Rathdowney, Laois and Cuffesgrange, Kilkenny

Peacefully at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Martin, sadly mourned by his sister-in-law Bridget Campion (Coolkerry), nephews, nieces and his good friend Vera, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O' Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney, on Monday evening from 7pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in The Church Of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney, followed by burial in Rathdowney local cemetery.