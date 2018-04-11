Deaths in Laois - April 11, 2018

Nancy Kehoe - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Tuesday, April 10 of Nancy Kehoe (née Dunphy) of Derrykearn, Abbeyleix.

Peacefully at The Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Predeceased by her husband Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Eamon and David, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law,daughters in law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren Sean, Darragh and Owen, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 6pm on Wednesday evening with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Thursday evening at 8.10pm to St. Fintan's Church, Raheen arriving at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery.

Seamus Walsh - Donaghmore

The death took place on Monday, April 9 of Seamus Walsh of The Glebe, Donaghmore.



Unexpectedly. Sadly mourned by his family and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his son Trevor's residence (The Glebe, Donaghmore) on Thursday from 3pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass in Killasmeestia Church on Friday at 11am followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery, Rathdowney.

Patricia O'Boyle - Graiguecullen

The death took place on Saturday, April 7 of Patricia (Patty) O'Boyle (née Mellon) of "Woodview", Killeshin Road, Graiguecullen.

Peacefully at the Mater Private Hospital, Dublin surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Charlie and much loved mother of Paul, Cathal, Niall, Niamh, Carmel and Edward. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, brothers Frank and Raphael and the late Kieran, sisters Carmel, Betty and Evelyn, sons-in-law Paul and Pat, daughters-in-law Niamh, Jenny and Sinead, grandchildren Michael, Aoife, Ellen, Luke, Charlie, Heather, Oran, Darragh, Rosalyn, Kyna, Orla, Tegan, Sibéal and Ross, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her home from 2pm on Tuesday with removal that evening to St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, to arrive for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.