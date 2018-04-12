Deaths in Laois - April 12, 2018

Bridie Conroy - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, April 11 of Bridie Conroy (née Dunne) of O'Moore Street, Mountmellick.

Retired National Teacher. Peacefully in the loving care of the Staff of Kilminchy Lodge. Beloved wife of the late Paddy. Deeply regretted by her sons and daughters Danny, Noeleen, Pat, Eugene, Miriam, Joe and Michelle, sons-in-law David, Hugh and Mick and daughters-in-law Máirín, Olive and Karen, grandchildren and great grandchildren, nephews and nieces.

Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.

William Daly - Dublin and Ballyfin

The death took place on Wednesday, April 11 of William (Liam) Daly of Cabinteely, Dublin and late of Kylegrove, Ballyfin.

Peacefully, in St. Michael’s Hospital. Dear husband of the late Mary, much loved father of Orlagh and Louise. Sadly missed by his daughters, sons-in-law Daniel and Declan, grandchildren Tessa, Juliette, Morgan and Aaron, his sister Mary, brothers Michael, Martin and Edward, extended family and many friends.

Removal on Friday from Quinn’s of Glasthule to St. Brigid’s Church, Cabinteely arriving for 6pm. Funeral Saturday after 10am Mass followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery.

Rodger Phelan - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, April 11 of Rodger (Rody) Phelan of Two-Mile, Borris, Tipperary and formerly of St. Bridget's Square, Portarlington and Clonterry, Mountmellick. Predeceased by his brother Michael. Peacefully in the home of his daughter Angela and John Tully, Two-Mile, Borris.



Deeply regretted by his children Rodger, Goretti, Louise, Caroline, Angela, Michael, Adrian, and Orla, grand-children Tasha and Alex, great-grandchildren, brother Jim, sisters Louise and Angela, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in the home of Angela, John, Tasha and Alex Tully, Two-Mile, Borris from 3pm on Thursday with Recital of the Rosary at 9pm. Funeral arriving on Friday for 11am Requiem Mass in St. James' Church, Two-Mile, Borris. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Mountmellick. Arriving at 1.30pm approximately.

Kathleen Delaney - Mountrath

The death took place on Sunday, March 25 of Kathleen Delaney (née Tobin) England and formerly of St. Fintan's Terrace, Mountrath.

Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Samantha and Sharon, sons Paul and Kieran, brothers, sisters, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home, Mountrath, on Friday evening from 7pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath, for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by Cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

James Wall - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, April 10 of James Wall of The Manor, Mountmellick.

Requiem Mass took place on Wednesday at 12 noon in St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick. Cremation will take place at a later date.

James Holland - Mountrath

The death has taken place of James (Jim) Holland of West Norwood, S.E. London and formerly of Ardleigh, Mountrath. Peacefully in Kings College Hospital London on 30th March.

Predeceased by his wife Eileen (nee Cox) of Huntsfield, Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo. Dearly beloved father of Linda, Kevin, Geraldine and Eamon. Deeply regretted by his family, his brother Richard (Dick) Holland, Stoneleigh, Surry, his sister Peggy Sinnott, Rosenallis, his brother-in-law Bill, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and former "Kings Head" customers.

Funeral Mass on Monday 23rd April at 1.30pm in St. Matthew's R.C. Church, West Norwood, London SE27 followed by Cremation Service.

Nancy Kehoe - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Tuesday, April 10 of Nancy Kehoe (née Dunphy) of Derrykearn, Abbeyleix.

Peacefully at The Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Predeceased by her husband Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Eamon and David, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law,daughters in law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren Sean, Darragh and Owen, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 6pm on Wednesday evening with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Thursday evening at 8.10pm to St. Fintan's Church, Raheen arriving at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery.

Seamus Walsh - Donaghmore

The death took place on Monday, April 9 of Seamus Walsh of The Glebe, Donaghmore.

Unexpectedly. Sadly mourned by his family and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his son Trevor's residence (The Glebe, Donaghmore) on Thursday from 3pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass in Killasmeestia Church on Friday at 11am followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery, Rathdowney.