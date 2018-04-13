Deaths in Laois - April 13, 2018

John Byrne - Stradbally

The death took place on Thursday, April 12 of John (Jack) Byrne of Stradbally, and late of Castlepark, Athy.

Reposing at his niece Cora Foley's residence, 3 Rathstewart Crescent, Athy, from 6pm on Friday evening with Rosary at 8pm.

Removal at 10.30am on Saturday morning, to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Martin Doolan - Stradbally

The death took place on Wednesday, April 11 of Martin Doolan of Stradbally and of Treadstown, Maynooth.

Suddenly at his residence, deeply regretted by his loving daughter Karen, grandson Leighton, partner May and her family, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends, especially Keith and his family.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth, on Friday from 6pm, with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday at 9.45am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 10am funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Bridie Conroy - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, April 11 of Bridie Conroy (née Dunne) of O'Moore Street, Mountmellick.

Retired National Teacher. Peacefully in the loving care of the Staff of Kilminchy Lodge. Beloved wife of the late Paddy. Deeply regretted by her sons and daughters Danny, Noeleen, Pat, Eugene, Miriam, Joe and Michelle, sons-in-law David, Hugh and Mick and daughters-in-law Máirín, Olive and Karen, grandchildren and great grandchildren, nephews and nieces.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home on Friday from 7pm. Recital of The Rosary at 9pm. Prayers in the Funeral Home on Saturday at 11am. Removal at 11.50am to St. Joseph's Church for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

William Daly - Dublin and Ballyfin

The death took place on Wednesday, April 11 of William (Liam) Daly of Cabinteely, Dublin and late of Kylegrove, Ballyfin.

Peacefully, in St. Michael’s Hospital. Dear husband of the late Mary, much loved father of Orlagh and Louise. Sadly missed by his daughters, sons-in-law Daniel and Declan, grandchildren Tessa, Juliette, Morgan and Aaron, his sister Mary, brothers Michael, Martin and Edward, extended family and many friends.

Removal on Friday from Quinn’s of Glasthule to St. Brigid’s Church, Cabinteely arriving for 6pm. Funeral Saturday after 10am Mass followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery.

Rodger Phelan - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, April 11 of Rodger (Rody) Phelan of Two-Mile, Borris, Tipperary and formerly of St. Bridget's Square, Portarlington and Clonterry, Mountmellick. Predeceased by his brother Michael. Peacefully in the home of his daughter Angela and John Tully, Two-Mile, Borris.



Deeply regretted by his children Rodger, Goretti, Louise, Caroline, Angela, Michael, Adrian, and Orla, grand-children Tasha and Alex, great-grandchildren, brother Jim, sisters Louise and Angela, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in the home of Angela, John, Tasha and Alex Tully, Two-Mile, Borris from 3pm on Thursday with Recital of the Rosary at 9pm. Funeral arriving on Friday for 11am Requiem Mass in St. James' Church, Two-Mile, Borris. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Mountmellick. Arriving at 1.30pm approximately.

Kathleen Delaney - Mountrath

The death took place on Sunday, March 25 of Kathleen Delaney (née Tobin) England and formerly of St. Fintan's Terrace, Mountrath.

Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Samantha and Sharon, sons Paul and Kieran, brothers, sisters, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home, Mountrath, on Friday evening from 7pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath, for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by Cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Nancy Kehoe - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Tuesday, April 10 of Nancy Kehoe (née Dunphy) of Derrykearn, Abbeyleix.

Peacefully at The Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Predeceased by her husband Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Eamon and David, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law,daughters in law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren Sean, Darragh and Owen, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 6pm on Wednesday evening with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Thursday evening at 8.10pm to St. Fintan's Church, Raheen arriving at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery.

Seamus Walsh - Donaghmore

The death took place on Monday, April 9 of Seamus Walsh of The Glebe, Donaghmore.

Unexpectedly. Sadly mourned by his family and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his son Trevor's residence (The Glebe, Donaghmore) on Thursday from 3pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass in Killasmeestia Church on Friday at 11am followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery, Rathdowney.