Deaths in Laois - April 17, 2018

Denis Dawson - Wolfhill

The death took place on Saturday, April 14 of Denis Dawson of St. Brigids Terrace, Kill West, Kill, Kildare and formerly of Wolfhill.

Ex C.Q.M.S. Irish Army, The Curragh Camp and Naas Apprentice Naas. Peacefully, at St. Brigids Hospice, Moore Abbey surrounded by his loving family.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Philomena, sons Patrick, Noel, Tony and Philip, daughter Penny, grandchildren, great-grandson, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers Joseph, Eddie and Johnny, sisters Mary, Ita (RIP) and Kathleen (RIP), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Denis Rest In Peace

Reposing at his family home from 5pm on Monday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10:30am to arrive at Saint Brigid's Church, Kill, for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

Anthony O'Neill - Stradbally

The death took place on Saturday, April 14 of Anthony (Tony) O'Neill of Castlemitchell, Athy, and late of Garrons, Stradbally.

Peacefully, at The Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his loving niece Jacinta and her wife Geraldine, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his niece Jacinta O'Donnell's residence, Castlemitchell, Athy from 4pm on Sunday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday evening at 6.30pm to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am followed by burial in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Mary O'Keeffe - The Swan

The death took place on Saturday, April 14 of Mary O'Keeffe (née Comerford) of

Cappauniac, Bansha and late of The Swan.

Passed away peacefully in her 97th year in the wonderful care of St. Martha'a Nursing Home, Toureen, Cahir. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband Edward (Ned) son Martin, daughter in law Helen, sisters Bridie, and Liz (Field), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral home Castlecomer on Sunday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Clogh, Castlecomer, at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Theresa Walsh - Ballinakill

The death took place on Friday, April 13 of Theresa Walsh (née McEvoy) of Rathfarnham, Dublin and formerly Ballinakill.

Wife of the late John (Jack). Sadly missed by her daughters Gráinne, Colette, Deirdre and Niamh. Sons-in-law John, Brian, Michael and Des, loving grandchildren Aoife, Roísín, Luke, Clodagh, Ainé, Odhran, Jack and Eoghan, sisters, brothers, extended family and friends.

Removal on Thursday (April 19th) morning to the Church of the Annunciation, Rathfarnham, arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral afterwards to Bohernabreena Cemetery.