Deaths in Laois - April 21, 2018

James Crean Snr - Vicarstown

The death took place on Friday, April 20 of James (Jim) Crean Snr of Vicarstown Inn, Portlaoise.

Loving Husband of the late Eucharia (Carrie) and loving dad of the late Catherine and Martin. Sadly missed by his loving family Philip, Paddy, Jamie, Mary, Eucharia, John and Brian, brother Philip, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews,relatives and friends.

Funeral arriving Church of the Assumption Vicarstown on Sunday for Requiem Mass at 1:30pm. Burial afterwards in Moyanna Cemetery.

Elizabeth Salter - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Friday, April 20 of Elizabeth Salter (née Cooke), The Fairways, Ballyroan Rd, Abbeyleix and formerly 91 Ballykeeffe Est., Dooradoyle.

Peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny following a period of residence in the loving care of Nurses and Staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home Ballyragget.

Beloved wife of Edward (Eddie), predeceased by her sister Alice (Ireland) and brother Albert; deeply regretted by her loving husband, daughters Joyce and Alison, brothers Henry and Tom, sons-in-law Robert Marchione and Alan Stanley, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Alvin, Joseph, Alicia, Alex and Matteo, Aunt Rita, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.



Reposing at Brookhaven Nursing Home from 6pm this Saturday evening with prayers at 8pm. Removal to St. Michael and All Angels Church, Abbeyleix, on Sunday for Funeral Service at 3pm. Burial immediately afterwards in Kilcooley Churchyard, Gortnahoe, Co. Tipperary.

Cecelia Broughan - Portarlington

The death took place on Friday, April 20 of Cecelia Broughan (née Blanc) of 38 St Brigid`s Square, Portarlington.

Peacefully at her residence. Loving wife of the late Peter and dear mother of the late baby Darren. Deeply regretted by her loving family Brendan, Kathleen, Jennifer, P.J, Martina, Leo, Eddie, Paul, Cecelia, Regina and Damien, brother Edward, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Friday from 5.30pm with Rosary at 7pm. Reposing on Saturday from 5.15pm with Removal at 6.50pm arriving St Michael's church Portarlington at 7. 30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12. 15pm. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.

Frances Phelan - Mountrath

The death took place on Thursday, April 19 of Frances Phelan (née Maybury) of Kiln Lane, Mountrath, and formerly of Deerpark, Mountrath.

At St. Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick. Predeceased by husband Patrick, sons Patrick and Michael, daughter Bridie. Deeply regretted by her loving son Jack, daughters Marian, Catherine and Ita, sister-in-law Peggy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home, Mountrath onFriday evening from 7pm, with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Saturday evening at 5.30pm to St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath arriving at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday morning at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

Mary O'Neill - Stradbally

The death took place on Thursday, April 19 of Mary O'Neill (née Colton) of Glenour, Adamstown, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford and late of Brockley Park, Stradbally and Portlaoise.

At Wexford General Hospital, Mary, beloved wife of John (formerly of O'Loughlin Rd., Kilkenny) and much loved mother of Ivan, Audrey, Brenda and Tommy, sadly missed by her husband and family, brother John, sister Elizabeth, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Saturday from 5pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Sunday morning to the Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery, Kilkenny, arriving at 2.15pm.