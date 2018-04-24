Deaths in Laois - April 24, 2018

Mary Theresa and Timmy Guidera - Mountrath and Roscrea

The deaths have taken place of Mary Theresa Guidera (née Conroy), and her youngest son Timmy Guidera, late of Clonbarrow, Mountrath and Roscrea. Died 15th and 22nd March 2018 (respectively) in England. Deeply regretted by their loving family, relatives, and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home Mountrath this Tuesday evening from 8pm, with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Fintan's Church Mountrath, for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Clonenagh Cemetery.

John Hennessy - Cullohill

The death took place on Saturday, April 21 of John (Johnny) Hennessy of Ballynevin, Cullohill.

Peacefully at the Midlands Hospital Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his cousins ( the Phelan family Cullohill), his friends at Sue Ryder Home Ballyroan, his great neighbours and friends in Cullohill.

Reposing at Phelan's Funeral Home Durrow from 5pm on Sunday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Removal to St Tighearnach's Church Cullohill on Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in Durrow Cemetery.

John France - Rathdowney

The death took place on Saturday, April 22 of John France of Cannonswood, Rathdowney and formerly of Morristown Billar, Newbridge. Ex- SSU. Cook Irish Army, The Curragh Camp.

Peacefully, at his nieces residence. Sadly missed by his loving partner Jean, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his niece's residence at Lakeside Park from 3pm on Monday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.



