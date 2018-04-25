Deaths in Laois - April 25, 2018

Norah Phelan - Mountrath

The death took place on Tuesday, April 24 of Norah Phelan (née Delaney) of Coldblow, Mountrath.

In the loving care of matron and staff of Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home Portlaoise, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband William (Billy) and her daughter Mary. Sadly missed by her daughter Geraldine Dunne (Rosenallis), sons Kieran (Rathphelan) and John Joe, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Pauline, son-in-law Noel, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home Mountrath on Wednesday afternoon from 4pm, with Removal at 6.30pm to St. Fintan's Church Mountrath, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am, followed by Burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery Mountrath.

Christina Williams - Errill

The death took place on Monday, April 23 of Christina Williams (née Cleary) of Ballyfermot, Dublin and formerly Rossmore, Errill.

Peacefully at St. James's Hospital. Deeply regretted by her daughter Anne, sons Michael, John and David, grandchildren Daire, Niamh, Rachel, Jack and Edel, great-grandchildren Kendal and Cole, her sisters Betty, Mary and Jane, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her sister Mary Williams' residence, (Knockiel, Rathdowney) on Thursday evening from 6pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in The Church of the Holy Trinity, Rathdowney, followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery, Rathdowney.

Michael Hughes - Wolfhill

The death took place on Monday, April 9 of Michael (Mick) Hughes of Iver Bucks, England and late of Ballylehane Upper, Wolfhill.

Peacefully at his residence. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughters Tina and Ash, sons-in-law, grandchildren Sophie, Sam, Gabby, Georga and Charlie, brother Jimmy, sisters Kate and Bridget, nephews, nieces and friends.

Reposing at Rigneys Funeral Home, Athy from 7pm on Thursday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Wolfhill for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Mary Theresa and Timmy Guidera - Mountrath and Roscrea

The deaths have taken place of Mary Theresa Guidera (née Conroy), and her youngest son Timmy Guidera, late of Clonbarrow, Mountrath and Roscrea. Died 15th and 22nd March 2018 (respectively) in England. Deeply regretted by their loving family, relatives, and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home Mountrath this Tuesday evening from 8pm, with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Fintan's Church Mountrath, for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Clonenagh Cemetery.