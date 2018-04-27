Deaths in Laois - April 27, 2018

James Bannon - Errill

The death took place on Thursday, April 26 of James (Jimmy) Bannon of Ballymullen, Errill.

Deeply regretted by his sister-in-law, Christina, nephew John and his wife Frances, niece Breda and her husband Mike, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney on Friday evening from 7pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 3pm in Killasmeestia Church followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



Bridie Cahill - Ratheniska

The death took place on Thursday, April 26 of Bridie Cahill (née Deighton) of Ratheniska.

Peacefully in the tender care of Ballard Lodge Nursing Home. Brigid (Bridie), beloved wife of the late Jim. Deeply regretted by her loving sons John, Michael, James, daughters Sheila, Agnes, Breda, Noreen, Mary and Ann, sisters Hannah, and Sr. Adele (South Korea), brother Nicholas, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law., grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 4pm on Friday, with rosary recital at 8pm. Funeral arriving at the Church of the Holy Cross, Ratheniska for 3pm Mass on Saturday. Interment will follow in adjoining cemetery.

Eilish Maher - Clonaslee

The death took place on Thursday, April 26 of Eilish Maher (née Lalor) of Main St., Clonaslee.

Peacefully at the Midland's Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Predeceased by her husband Michael and infant son Thomas. She will be very sadly missed by her loving sons Seamus, Richard, Michéal, and Paul. Fondly remembered by her grand-children Kevin, Alan, Shane, Laura, Eimear, Connor, and Kate.

Deeply regretted by her daughters-in-law Bernie, Mary and Aisling. Her sisters Maura, Teresa, Sr. Francis, Breda, Her brother Fr. Tom Lalor, P.P. Leighinbridge, Co. Carlow, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at the residence of her son Richard and Mary, Derry, Rosenallis from 4pm on Friday with Rosary at 9pm. Reposing on Saturday from 12 noon with removal at 7.15pm to arrive at St. Manman's Church, Clonaslee for 8pm Mass. House private from 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Manman's Cemetery, Clonaslee.

Liam Dunphy - Abbeyleix and Ballinakill

The death took place on Wednesday, April 25 of Liam Dunphy of Brandra, Abbeyleix and Ballinakill and Graiguecullen.

Surrounded by his loving family, in the loving care of Joan and staff at St.Fiacc's House Graiguecullen, Carlow. In his 94th year. Sadly missed by his loving wife Bridie and family Anne Sheridan, Breda Byrne, Fr. John, Colm and Mary Jowett, brother Fr. Noel, sister-in-law, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St. Fiacc's House from 3pm to 9pm on Thursday with Prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in St. Brigid's Church, Ballinakill. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery.

Christina Williams - Errill

The death took place on Monday, April 23 of Christina Williams (née Cleary) of Ballyfermot, Dublin and formerly Rossmore, Errill.

Peacefully at St. James's Hospital. Deeply regretted by her daughter Anne, sons Michael, John and David, grandchildren Daire, Niamh, Rachel, Jack and Edel, great-grandchildren Kendal and Cole, her sisters Betty, Mary and Jane, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her sister Mary Williams' residence, (Knockiel, Rathdowney) on Thursday evening from 6pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in The Church of the Holy Trinity, Rathdowney, followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery, Rathdowney.