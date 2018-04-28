Deaths in Laois - April 28, 2018

Alan Lenihan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, April 27 of Alan Lenihan of Ballydavis, Portlaoise.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. After a long illness bravely borne. Alan, beloved husband of Maeve and dearly loved dad to Julieanne, Michael and Rachel.

Deeply regretted by his loving father Séan, brothers Barry, Karl, Declan, Raymond, sisters Deirdre, Colette, Laura, and Blanaid. Loving granddad to Harry, Lily and Eoghan. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home, Portlaoise on Sunday from 6pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral arriving at The Church of the Assumption, The Heath for 11am Mass on Monday. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Moorhead - Mountmellick

The death took place on Friday, April 27 of Michael Moorhead of Rossbeg, Kilbeggan and late of 55 Cullenbeg Park, Mountmellick. Peacefully at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Sadly missed by his loving sons Edward, Justin and Michael, daughter Sarah, their mother Loretto, Justin's partner Karina, Sarah's partner Peter, grandaughter Théida, brother Eamon, sisters Marita, Ann and Olive, brothers in law Aidan and William, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Reily's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Saturday evening from 6pm until Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Sunday morning to St Hugh's Church, Rahugh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial after Mass in the Relic Cemetery, Kilbeggan.

Paddy Osborne - Mountrath

The death took place on Friday, April 27 of Paddy Osborne of Forest, Mountrath.

At the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise, surrounded by his family, predeceased by his beloved wife Nora, sadly missed by his sister Mary (Daly), brother Seamie, sisters-in-law Josie and Sadie, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Saturday evening from 5pm with Rosary at 9pm.Removal on Sunday morning to St.Fintan's Church Mountrath, for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery Mountrath.